CHP, İYİ Party leaders discuss upcoming local election

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener have held their first meeting since the May polls, discussing potential cooperation between now-defunct Nation Alliance partners for next year's local elections.

The meeting organized by Kılıçdaroğlu took place during his visit to congratulate Akşener, who was reelected as party chair at the congress held in late June. It followed a separate discussion between the parties' vice-chairs, Ahmet Akın and Burak Akburak.

The hour-long conversation between the leaders came after the İYİ Party announced its intention to unveil the roadmap for the March 31, 2024, local elections next week. The collaborative efforts initiated by Akşener and Akburak after the congress are anticipated to shape the party's fundamental approaches and principled stance in the context of local election policies.

Earlier on the same day, İYİ Party group chair Koray Aydın declared that "The National Alliance is over, legally and technically." Aydın emphasized that the party would begin working with their own candidates across metropolitan cities, provinces and districts in order to participate in the upcoming elections.

Regarding the possibilities of forming an alliance or cooperating with the CHP, Aydın stated, "We are a party with the power and capability to participate in elections throughout the country. Time and circumstances will determine whether we will collaborate with the CHP or other Nation Alliance partners."

