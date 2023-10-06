CHP Istanbul congress gears up ahead of key party event

ANKARA
As the countdown to the upcoming main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) congress in early November begins, all eyes are now fixed on the party's Istanbul provincial congress scheduled for Oct. 8.

The event holds significant importance as it aims to determine the new provincial administration and select delegates for the upcoming ordinary congress.

At the Istanbul provincial congress, two figures within the party, former Istanbul head Cemal Canpolat and Bahçelievler district head Özgür Çelik, are set to compete for leadership.

According to local reports, Canpolat, widely regarded as the candidate of the current party administration, will face off against Çelik, who is supported by a faction aligned with Özgür Özel, a contender for the party leadership in the forthcoming national congress.

The ordinary congress, slated for Nov. 4-5, will witness a total of 1,370 congress delegates from various provinces across Türkiye casting their votes to elect the party's administration. This body includes delegates, party council members, high disciplinary board members and deputies.

Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir are expected to play pivotal roles due to their significant number of delegates in the presidential election. While Ankara, with 72 delegates, and İzmir, with 56 delegates, have already elected their provincial presidents, Istanbul, boasting the largest number of delegates at 196, is set to hold its provincial congress on Oct. 8.

Current party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who met with both Istanbul candidates and shared photographs with them, said he "maintains an equal distance from both contenders," refraining from endorsing either candidate publicly.

The race for the party's leadership gained momentum when Özgür Özel, the CHP's parliamentary leader, declared his candidacy for the top position on Sept. 15. Özel's campaign underscores the need for a shift in social democrats' policies and mentality following the defeat in the May polls.

If Kılıçdaroğlu decides to run for another term, he will face off against Özel in the upcoming party convention. The current leader has faced criticism following his loss in the presidential election against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May, especially as the CHP-led opposition alliance also failed to secure a parliamentary majority.

Additionally, Örsan Kunter Öymen, a former member of the CHP party assembly, has also announced his candidacy for the leadership.

Meanwhile, the ongoing provincial congresses are set to continue until Oct. 15.

