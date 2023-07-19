CHP calls parliament for an extraordinary meeting after tax hikes

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has called the parliament for an extraordinary session to discuss the recent tax hikes and the state of the economy. The parliament went to recess early this week until Oct. 1.

At a press conference late on July 18, CHP’s parliamentary group leader Özgür Özel said the party has formally appealed to the office of the Parliament Speaker for convening the parliament on July 25.

Recalling that the government has increased the taxes, including the value-added taxes, in an unprecedented way that will hurt millions of people, Özel stressed that there is a general consensus among the oppositional lawmakers for launching a debate at the parliament on the economy.

“We will ask for the continuation of the parliamentary works. We ask [the ruling parties] to support our initiative,” Özel said.

The support of 120 lawmakers out of 600 is sufficient for calling the parliament for an extraordinary session. However, there is a need for the ruling party’s support to keep the parliament open during the summer.

Özel also informed that the CHP will bring the recent tax rises to the constitutional court for annulment.

“We are meticulously scrutinizing the recent laws and presidential decrees [about tax hikes]. We will take all these regulations that violate the laws and the constitution to the constitutional court, including the motor vehicle tax,” he suggested.

