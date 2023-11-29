CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders

ANKARA

Özgür Özel, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to go to Palestine with the leaders of all the political parties to show the solidarity of the entire Turkish nation for the Palestinians.

“I have made my own application to go to Palestine and raise our voice about the massacres committed to the world. But I have a call on Erdoğan. Let’s go to Palestine altogether with the leaders of all political parties. Let’s demonstrate the stance of the entire Türkiye,” Özel said in his address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 28.

Özel recalled the preparations of Erdoğan to go to Egypt in the coming days to discuss the situation in Gaza where the Palestinian civilians are suffering from lack of sufficient food and other basic needs. “We should hand in hand cross the border and show our stance,” Özel said, referring to the Refah border crossing from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.

Erdoğan told the media that he may visit Egypt soon for further coordinating Turkish-Egyptian cooperation in terms of delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating Palestinian patients to Türkiye.

Özel welcomed the humanitarian pause and exchange of Israeli hostages with Palestinian prisoners which allowed the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave. “But what we insist for is a ceasefire,” he suggested.

The CHP chairman recalled that he is in talks with the social democrat parties in the world to develop a joint pro-peace stance over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.