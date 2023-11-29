CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders

CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders

ANKARA
CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders

Özgür Özel, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to go to Palestine with the leaders of all the political parties to show the solidarity of the entire Turkish nation for the Palestinians.

“I have made my own application to go to Palestine and raise our voice about the massacres committed to the world. But I have a call on Erdoğan. Let’s go to Palestine altogether with the leaders of all political parties. Let’s demonstrate the stance of the entire Türkiye,” Özel said in his address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 28.

Özel recalled the preparations of Erdoğan to go to Egypt in the coming days to discuss the situation in Gaza where the Palestinian civilians are suffering from lack of sufficient food and other basic needs. “We should hand in hand cross the border and show our stance,” Özel said, referring to the Refah border crossing from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.

Erdoğan told the media that he may visit Egypt soon for further coordinating Turkish-Egyptian cooperation in terms of delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating Palestinian patients to Türkiye.

Özel welcomed the humanitarian pause and exchange of Israeli hostages with Palestinian prisoners which allowed the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave. “But what we insist for is a ceasefire,” he suggested.

The CHP chairman recalled that he is in talks with the social democrat parties in the world to develop a joint pro-peace stance over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Notorious assassin changes surname to lion

Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'

    Notorious assassin changes surname to 'lion'

  2. Search ongoing for students swept into sea by giant waves

    Search ongoing for students swept into sea by giant waves

  3. US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

    US consulate employee convicted over terror links released

  4. Turkish team in Gaza for field hospital efforts

    Turkish team in Gaza for field hospital efforts

  5. CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders

    CHP calls on Erdoğan to go to Palestine with all party leaders
Recommended
CHP won’t support gov’t’s new constitution efforts

CHP won’t support gov’t’s new constitution efforts
CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls

CHP hopeful for renewed partnership with İYİ Party for local polls
CHP plans humanitarian aid mission to Palestine

CHP plans humanitarian aid mission to Palestine
No one can come between me and Erdoğan, says MHP leader

No one can come between me and Erdoğan, says MHP leader
Government to retain presidential system, but can reform it: Justice minister

Government to retain presidential system, but can reform it: Justice minister
Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister

Airport frisking exemption for judges to cause problems: Minister
WORLD Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders yesterday to discuss stalled peace talks between the Caucasus rivals.
ECONOMY Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows to Türkiye are likely to gather momentum not after but before the local elections, says Hakan Aran, the general manager of İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.