CHP calls extraordinary convention for Sept 21

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has announced it will hold an extraordinary convention on Sept. 21 after a court ousted its Istanbul leadership on graft allegations.

The decision comes after a court on Sept. 2 annulled the outcome of the party's Istanbul congress in October 2023, throwing out its provincial leader, Özgür Çelik, and 195 others.

The ruling also named a five-man team to replace them, with former lawmaker Gürsel Tekin designated as provincial head. The CHP has filed an appeal against the decision and announced expulsion proceedings against Tekin.

CHP leader Özgür Özel described the move as "entirely a technical and legal maneuver" in case a court delivers a similar verdict to oust the overall party leadership in a hearing on Sept. 15. "Because, as you know, anything is within the realm of possibility," he said.

A separate lawsuit is hanging over its national leadership in a closely-watched case that will resume in Ankara on Sept. 15.

Özel said that, should an Ankara court deliver a ruling that affects the party's leadership and appoint a trustee to replace him, "that trustee, I must point out with all due respect, would last no more than six days."

Because, he added, six days later, the party "naturally and inevitably, reinstates its elected leader" at the convention.

More than 900 CHP delegates on Sept. 5 submitted a petition to a local election board in the capital Ankara to authorize the convention. The event is expected to shape the party's strategy as it faces legal uncertainty.

Gül Çiftçi, a CHP deputy leader responsible for election and legal affairs, said the extraordinary congress "will not only determine the future of our party but will also reaffirm faith in pluralism, diversity and democratic politics in Türkiye," in a comment via X on Sept. 5.