Chinese inflation rises to 2-year high

Chinese inflation rises to 2-year high

BEIJING
Chinese inflation rises to 2-year high

China’s consumer inflation hit two-year high in September, official data showed on Oct. 14, fueled by soaring pork prices and as extreme weather hit farmers.

Consumers in China have been largely spared the impact of a global surge in food and energy costs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But data showed on Oct. 14 that the country’s consumer price index (CPI), the main gauge for retail inflation, hit 2.8 percent last month, up from 2.5 percent in August.

The reading is the highest since April 2020, when the country was emerging from its first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns.
It also follows weeks of record temperatures above 40 Celsius, China’s hottest summer on record that caused a crippling drought in August.

“Impacted by high temperatures and low rainfall, fresh vegetable prices rose 6.5 percent” on-year, NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.

The price of pork, thecountry’s favorite meat, shot up 36 percent, according to the NBS.

“With bullish expectations, some pork farmers are reluctant to sell, and prices continued to rise,” Dong said.

Chinese authorities have repeatedly dipped into pork reserves in recent weeks as soaring prices triggered inflation concerns.
Meanwhile, the country’s factory-gate inflation dropped to 0.9 percent, its lowest in more than a year, data showed,
on the back of falling raw material prices.

Economy, inflation rate,

ARTS & LIFE ‘She Said’ premieres in New York

‘She Said’ premieres in New York
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew

    Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew

  2. Turkish parliament OKs bill to 'fight disinformation'

    Turkish parliament OKs bill to 'fight disinformation'

  3. Three Turkish universities enter global higher education 500 list

    Three Turkish universities enter global higher education 500 list

  4. 33 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

    33 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

  5. Several killed in mine blast in Türkiye's Black Sea coast

    Several killed in mine blast in Türkiye's Black Sea coast
Recommended
US inflation to pressure Fed to keep raising rates

US inflation to pressure Fed to keep raising rates
House sales decline September

House sales decline September
Turkish Grain Board stocks 6 million tons of grain

Turkish Grain Board stocks 6 million tons of grain
Property boom coming to an end, report warns

Property boom coming to an end, report warns
EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs

EU to reveal plans next week to tackle rising energy costs
TOGG preparing for world stage

TOGG preparing for world stage
WORLD China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party congress

China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party congress

China’s internet censors removed on Oct. 13 virtually all references to reports of a rare protest in Beijing that involved banners denouncing President Xi Jinping and the country’s Covid policies.
ECONOMY Turkish Grain Board stocks 6 million tons of grain

Turkish Grain Board stocks 6 million tons of grain

The Turkish Grain Board (TMO) bought a record amount of over 5 million tons of wheat and over 1 million tons of barley this year, after the global food security rush due to both the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.
SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.