Chinese carmakers see their sales fall in Turkish market

Chinese carmakers see their sales fall in Turkish market

ISTANBUL
Chinese carmakers see their sales fall in Turkish market

Chinese carmakers are competing to increase their shares in sales in the Turkish market at a time when they face additional customs duties and measures that make the import of Chinese cars more difficult.

Combined sales of Chinese brands declined by 18.8 percent in the first two months of 2025 to 10,335 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) earlier this week.

Chinese carmakers’ share in the Turkish market declined from 8.68 percent in January-February last year to 7.83 percent in the same period of 2025.

Türkiye imposed additional tariffs on imports of vehicles from China, which took effect in July 2024. Before the tariff came into force, Chinese brands sold more than 9,000 vehicles in the country in June last year. In February 2025, their sales were only 5,970 units.

BYD, Chery and SAIC (MG) are the three largest Chinese players in the Turkish auto market, accounting for more than 90 percent of all Chinese cars sold.

SAIC suffered the most from additional tariffs as its sales plunged nearly 87 percent annually in January-February to 318 units, while Chery saw its sales decline around 52 percent to 4,630 units.

However, sales of BYD, which enjoyed exemptions from tariffs and import measures by signing a deal last year for a $1 billion investment in Türkiye, soared 1,324 percent year-on-year to 5,341 in the first two months of 2025.

Sales of another Chinese carmaker Skywell were down 41 percent to 34, and Leapmotor’s sales plunged 74 percent to 10. Hongqi sold only 2 vehicles in January-February.

fall,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

    Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

  2. The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

    The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

  3. Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

    Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

  4. Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

    Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

  5. Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

    Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Recommended
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa
WORLD The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

Imagine a world where women are denied the fundamental rights to education, voting, property and autonomy. A world where safety, dignity, and independence are not guarantees, but daily battles. This world, though seemingly archaic, remains a harsh reality for too many women and girls.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿