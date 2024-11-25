‘Chinatown’ to rise in Manisa with BYD’s investment

MANİSA

Preparations are underway for a transformative project in the western province of Manisa, as China’s electric vehicle giant BYD invests $1 billion to build a state-of-the-art factory that is set to begin operations in 2026.

The project is expected to create 20,000 jobs and provide a significant boost to the region’s economy.

In addition to the factory, plans for a "Chinatown" are also in development, aimed at meeting the cultural and residential needs of the incoming workforce.

Ferdi Zeyrek, the mayor of Manisa Municipality, expressed excitement about the project emphasizing its transformative potential for the city. “The investment will not only create employment opportunities but also introduce a vibrant cultural dynamic to Manisa,” he said.

According to Zeyrek, 2,500 Chinese employees, along with their families, will relocate to the region. “I am an architect by profession, and I am using my expertise to design new living spaces that will make them feel at home,” he added.

Zeyrek also highlighted the secondary economic benefits of BYD’s venture. “We are talking about an area where approximately 20,000 people will work. Side industries are already moving into the area to support this development. We are guiding them to new organized industrial zones in Soma and Kırkağaç for expansion.”

Efforts are also being made to enhance logistical capabilities. Zeyrek revealed plans to connect Manisa with major ports via rail to streamline transportation. “We are working on a logistics center to link the city with the Aliağa and Çandarlı ports [in İzmir] via Soma. Alsancak Port is reaching capacity, and we need to spread the load,” he explained. “We need to link the city to the new logistics center with a rail from the Turkish State Railways.”

The mayor further cited the region’s growing appeal to investors, mentioning that electronics giant Vestel has already set up operations in Manisa. “We are committed to creating an ecosystem where such projects can thrive,” he said.