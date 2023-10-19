China's economic growth slows in third-quarter 

SHANGHAI
China's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, data showed yesterday, but the reading was still below target and officials continue to face calls for more stimulus while struggling to contain an unprecedented property crisis.

The 4.9 percent expansion in July-September was helped by forecast-beating retail sales figures and follows a series of broadly positive readings that point to a period of stability following months of weakness despite the lifting of strict zero-COVID measures.

But authorities are still on edge over turmoil in the real-estate sector, which has long accounted for a quarter of the country's gross domestic product, supports thousands of companies and is a major source of employment.

The industry enjoyed dazzling growth for decades, but the recent woes of key developers including Evergrande and Country Garden are now fueling buyer mistrust while homes lie unfinished and prices plummet.

Country Garden, one of China's biggest property firms and long believed to be financially sound, failed last month to repay interest on a loan totaling $15.4 million.

The country faced a "grave and complex international environment and challenging tasks in promoting reform, development and stability at home" in the first three quarters of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

Authorities have stepped up incentives for property purchases in recent months to reinvigorate the sector, but buyers remain cautious.

Households are watching their spending amid sluggish growth, which has hurt consumption this year, though a week-long national holiday in October helped boost spending on tourism and other services.

Retail sales, the main indicator of household consumption, rose a better-than-expected 5.5 percent on-year in September.

But the government continues to face calls for measures to rekindle the economy.

While leaders have unveiled a series of targeted stimulus for various sectors, particularly property, pressure is building on them to announce wider-ranging support.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday called for China to implement a "comprehensive strategy to address problems in the real estate sector."

