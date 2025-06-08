China vice premier to meet US delegation for trade talks

China vice premier to meet US delegation for trade talks

BEIJING
China vice premier to meet US delegation for trade talks

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet a U.S. delegation for talks next week in Britain, Beijing announced Saturday amid a fragile truce in the trade dispute between the two powers.

He will visit the United Kingdom from June 8 to 13 at the invitation of the British government, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said He and American representatives will co-chair the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism.

U.S. President Donald Trump had already announced on June 6 that a new round of trade talks with China would kick off in London beginning June 9, after he spoke by phone with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a bid to end a bitter battle over tariffs.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would meet the Chinese team.

The discussions will mark the second round of such negotiations between the world's two biggest economies since Trump launched his trade war shortly after returning to the White House in January.

A first meeting, held in mid-May in Geneva, brought a pause to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

But Trump then accused Beijing of not respecting the terms of the de-escalation agreement.

On June 5 the Republican president finally discussed the issues with Xi for the first time since the trade tensions soared, assuring that the conversation had been positive.

Xi for his part told Trump the two should "correct the course" of bilateral relations, according to remarks quoted by official Chinese media.

In another development, China on June 7 proposed establishing a "green channel" to ease the export of rare earths to the European Union, the commerce ministry said, after Beijing restricted their sale abroad.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

    Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

  2. 32 killed in road accidents so far during Eid holiday

    32 killed in road accidents so far during Eid holiday

  3. Istanbul Technical University opens admissions to Harvard studens amid visa hurdles

    Istanbul Technical University opens admissions to Harvard studens amid visa hurdles

  4. AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

    AKP gears up for strategy camps with key issues on agenda

  5. US, China begin key trade talks in London

    US, China begin key trade talks in London
Recommended
US, China begin key trade talks in London

US, China begin key trade talks in London
Technology and green shift threatening traditional jobs, expert warns

Technology and green shift threatening traditional jobs, expert warns
Trust culture boosting Turkish firms’ revenue: Research

Trust culture boosting Turkish firms’ revenue: Research
China exports slow as trade war takes toll

China exports slow as trade war takes toll
PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests

PİRANA KİDA drone aces naval strike tests
Renault considering making drones in Ukraine

Renault considering making drones in Ukraine
Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit

Milei renews attacks on Spanish PM during Madrid visit
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange

Russia, Ukraine swap first prisoners in large-scale exchange

Russia and Ukraine on Monday swapped a first group of captured soldiers — part of an agreement reached during peace talks that appeared to be in doubt over the weekend.
ECONOMY US, China begin key trade talks in London

US, China begin key trade talks in London

China and the United States began a new round of trade talks in London on Monday, Beijing's state media reported, as the world's two biggest economies seek to shore up a shaky truce after bruising tit-for-tat tariffs.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿