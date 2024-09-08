China tells US it presents 'opportunity' not 'threat'

BEIJING

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen has told his U.S. counterpart that a modern China was an economic "opportunity" not a "threat" to the United States.

Trade is one of the many areas of friction between the world's two leading powers, along with rivalry in technology and tensions in the South China Sea and over Taiwan.

Wang met U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago in the northern port city of Tianjin, the second meeting this year between the two officials.

They held "professional, rational and pragmatic" discussions on political and trade issues, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Wang expressed China's concerns about the numerous U.S. customs duties and sanctions targeting Chinese companies or products.

He also stressed that Beijing was opposed to restrictions put in place by the United States on trade and investment "under the pretext of Chinese overcapacity."

"A modern China with a large population presents an opportunity, not a threat for the United States," Wang told his U.S. counterpart, according to the ministry.

Chinese companies and products are the target of numerous U.S. sanctions or restrictions, imposed in particular in the fight against unfair competition or in the interests of national security.

Washington announced on Thursday a further tightening of controls on exports of advanced technologies in a measure that targets the Asian giant, among others.

Despite trade and diplomatic friction, the two sides have begun to prepare a possible telephone call in the coming weeks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to the White House.