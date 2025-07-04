China tackling price wars that takes a toll on its EV industry

China tackling price wars that takes a toll on its EV industry

BEIJING
China tackling price wars that takes a toll on its EV industry

The Chinese government is signaling enough is enough when it comes to the fierce competition in the country's electric car market.

China's industrial policy has engineered a remarkable transformation to electric vehicles in what is the world's largest auto market. In so doing, it has spawned far more makers than can possibly survive. Now, long-simmering concerns about oversupply and debilitating price wars are coming to the fore, even as the headline sales numbers soar to new heights.

Market-leader BYD announced this week that its sales grew 31 percent in the first six months of the year to 2.1 million cars.

Nearly half of those were pure electric vehicles and the rest were plug-in hybrids.

BYD came under thinly veiled criticism in late May when it launched a new round of price cuts, and several competitors followed suit.

The chairman of Great Wall Motors warned the industry could come under threat if it continues on the same trajectory.

“When volumes get bigger, it’s just much harder to manage and you become the bullseye,” said Lei Xing, an independent analyst who follows the industry.

The government is trying to rein in what is called “involution” — a term initially applied to the rat race for young people in China and now to companies and industries engaged in meaningless competition that leads nowhere.

BYD has come under criticism for using its dominant position in ways that some consider unfair, sparking price wars that have caused losses across the industry, said Murthy Grandhi, a financial risk analyst at GlobalData.

With the price war in its fourth year, Chinese automakers are looking abroad for profits. BYD's overseas sales more than doubled to 464,000 units in the first half of this year. Worried governments in the U.S. and EU have imposed tariffs on made-in-China electric vehicles, saying that subsidies have given them an unfair advantage.

The latest bout of handwringing started when BYD cut the price of more than 20 models on May 23.

The same day, the chairman of Great Wall Motors, Wei Jianjun, said he was pessimistic about what he called the "healthy development” of the EV market.

He drew a comparison to Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant whose collapse sent the entire industry into a downturn from which it has yet to recover.

Next, the government weighed in.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology vowed to tackle involution-style competition in the auto industry, saying that recent disorderly price wars posed a treat to the healthy and sustainable development of the sector.

“That price cut might have been the final straw that irked both competitors and regulators for the ruthlessness that BYD continues to show,” Lei said.

The following month, 17 automakers including BYD made a pledge: They would pay their suppliers within 60 days.

One way China's automakers have been surviving the bruising price wars is by delaying the payments for months. The agreement, if adhered to, would reduce financial pressure on suppliers and could rein in some of the fierce competition.

It also reduces the risk of an Evergrande-like scenario.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'

    Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'

  2. Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

    Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

  3. Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

    Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

  4. Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

    Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

  5. Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

    Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects
Recommended
Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year
Turkish cosmetics industry eyes growth in Australian market

Turkish cosmetics industry eyes growth in Australian market
Slowing inflation fuels expectations of interest rate cut

Slowing inflation fuels expectations of interest rate cut
Foreign trade in Turkish Lira rises 34 percent in first half

Foreign trade in Turkish Lira rises 34 percent in first half
‘Türkiye profitable destination for global hotel investors’

‘Türkiye profitable destination for global hotel investors’
AF-KLM looking to acquire controlling stake in SAS airline

AF-KLM looking to acquire controlling stake in SAS airline
WORLD Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Russia just wanted to "keep killing people" and hinted at sanctions after Moscow launched its largest ever drone and missile attack on Ukraine in the three-year-old war.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿