China reports biggest drop in exports since 2020

China reports biggest drop in exports since 2020

BEIJING
China reports biggest drop in exports since 2020

China last month suffered its biggest drop in exports for more than two years, according to official figures yesterday, as the world's second-largest economy struggles with sluggish global demand and a domestic slowdown.

The data will likely ramp up calls for leaders to do more to revive growth, having laid out a series of stimulus measures in recent weeks.

Sales of Chinese products to foreign markets plunged 14.5 percent on-year last month, a third consecutive drop, according to the customs authority.
The decline was bigger than expected and the heaviest since a 17.2 percent drop in January-February 2020, when the economy came to a standstill in the early weeks of the COVIC-19 pandemic.
Apart from a brief rebound in March and April, exports have been in constant decline since October.
The threat of recession in the United States and Europe, combined with high inflation, has contributed to weakening international demand for Chinese products in recent months.
Exports dived 12.4 percent on-year in June.

Shipments to the European Union in the first seven months of the year came to 2.08 trillion yuan ($288.9 billion), down 2.6 percent,
Meanwhile, imports fell for the ninth month in a row in July, shrinking 12.4 percent in a sign of sluggish domestic demand.
The trade figures are the latest indicators that China's post-COVID recovery has run out of steam.
The economy grew just 0.8 percent on-quarter in April-June, while youth unemployment has reached record highs of more than 20 percent.

July's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index -- a key measure of factory output -- came in at 49.3, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction.
And the property sector remains in turmoil, with major developers failing to complete housing projects, triggering protests and mortgage boycotts from homebuyers.
The country's top leaders, known as the Politburo, have warned that the economy faces "new difficulties and challenges" as well as "hidden dangers in key areas".

TÜRKIYE Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

    Parliament back in recess as bid to address Akbelen row rejected

  2. Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

    Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

  3. Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

    Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

  4. Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

    Second son of Thailand's king returns after decades of estrangement

  5. Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

    Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow
Recommended
EU opens probe into $20 billion Adobe merger

EU opens probe into $20 billion Adobe merger
Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list
Additional charge imposed on some gold, jewelry imports

Additional charge imposed on some gold, jewelry imports
New period of dialogue on trade begins with EU: Ministry

New period of dialogue on trade begins with EU: Ministry
Agriculture and food exports generate $12.2 billion in revenue

Agriculture and food exports generate $12.2 billion in revenue
Gov’t aims to bring inflation down to single digits in 2026, says VP Yılmaz

Gov’t aims to bring inflation down to single digits in 2026, says VP Yılmaz
WORLD Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck

Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.

ECONOMY Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies on Top 100 defense firms list

Four Turkish companies have made it to the prestigious Defense News 100 list for 2023, all climbing up on the ladder from the previous year’s rankings with three of them climbing from the previous year while one entering the list for the first time.
SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.