China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month

HONG KONG
China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month

China's manufacturing activity grew in March for the second month in a row, official data showed on March 31, as the world's second-largest economy fights to climb out of a prolonged slump.

Authorities have looked in recent months to revive confidence in the Chinese economy, grappling with a prolonged property sector crisis and now under increasing pressure from fresh trade tensions with the United States.

The Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 50.5 in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), above the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction.

The reading for March was up from February's 50.2, and was the highest in the past twelve months.

Manufacturing this month was boosted by workers' return to work after the traditional Spring Festival travel period in February and the fact that "enterprises' production and operating activities accelerated," NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which measures activity in the services sector, came in at 50.8, up from February's 50.4.

China has in recent years battled stuttering youth unemployment, stubbornly low consumer demand and a persistent property sector debt crisis.

Higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports are also expected to hit domestic manufacturers in the coming months.

Authorities announced a raft of stimulus measures last year including rate cuts and the easing of some home purchasing restrictions.

And leaders at a key political meeting this month vowed to create 12 million new urban jobs in 2025.

They also said they were aiming for total growth this year of five percent -- the same as 2024 and a goal considered ambitious by many economists.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

    Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

  2. CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

    CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

  3. Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

    Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

  4. Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

    Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

  5. French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

    French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case
Recommended
New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports
Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers

Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers
Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC

Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC
Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months

Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months
Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany
US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela

US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela
WORLD Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

ECONOMY New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and vehicle parts will impact exports from Turkish vehicle parts companies, according to a representative of the industry.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿