Child abuse trial postponed to June 5

Child abuse trial postponed to June 5

ISTANBUL
Child abuse trial postponed to June 5

The court has adjourned the third trial of the founder of the Hiranur Foundation over forcibly marrying off his 6-year-old daughter to a 29-year-old man in 2004 to June 5 due to the prosecutor’s leave of absence, while the detention of defendants will continue.

Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel, the victim’s father and founder of the Hiranur Foundation affiliated with İsmailağa Jamia, and Kadir İstekli, a sect member the child was allegedly married to, were brought to the hearing at the court from prison.

The lawyers of the parties were present at the hearing. The court also heard the witnesses brought by the defendant’s side.

After about two hours of the hearing, the rest of the hearing was adjourned to June 5 due to the leave of the court prosecutor and his replacement by a temporary prosecutor.

The indictment against the defendants requested a prison sentence of not less than 30 years for Kadir İstekli and not less than 18 years for father Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel and mother Fatima Gümüşel.

Following a daily’s publication of the story last year, the allegations were brought to the attention of the public, which sparked a nationwide debate on social media.

Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel and Kadir İstekli were arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, and sent to prison.

child abuse, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

  2. Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

    Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

  3. Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

    Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

  4. Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'

    Trump 'shocked' by indictment but 'ready to fight'

  5. Andrew Tate moved from detention to house arrest in Romania

    Andrew Tate moved from detention to house arrest in Romania
Recommended
Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

Türkiye to overcome grave earthquake disaster: Erdoğan

Over 325,000 apply to become foster family

Over 325,000 apply to become foster family
Foundations laid for new housing in quake-hit Gaziantep, Kilis

Foundations laid for new housing in quake-hit Gaziantep, Kilis
Heavy rains, storms continue to wreak havoc in Türkiye

Heavy rains, storms continue to wreak havoc in Türkiye
Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents
WORLD Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Italy temporarily blocks ChatGPT over privacy concerns

Italy is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach as it investigates a possible violation of stringent European Union data protection rules, the government's privacy watchdog said Friday.
ECONOMY Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

The Turkic states should intensify their cooperation in the field of energy, and Türkiye is ready for any sort of partnership in this field, the Turkish energy minister has said, reiterating that the capacity of the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline carrying natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe via Türkiye will be doubled.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, two of Türkiye’s football giants, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, are set to lock horns on April 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig.