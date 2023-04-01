Child abuse trial postponed to June 5

ISTANBUL

The court has adjourned the third trial of the founder of the Hiranur Foundation over forcibly marrying off his 6-year-old daughter to a 29-year-old man in 2004 to June 5 due to the prosecutor’s leave of absence, while the detention of defendants will continue.

Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel, the victim’s father and founder of the Hiranur Foundation affiliated with İsmailağa Jamia, and Kadir İstekli, a sect member the child was allegedly married to, were brought to the hearing at the court from prison.

The lawyers of the parties were present at the hearing. The court also heard the witnesses brought by the defendant’s side.

After about two hours of the hearing, the rest of the hearing was adjourned to June 5 due to the leave of the court prosecutor and his replacement by a temporary prosecutor.

The indictment against the defendants requested a prison sentence of not less than 30 years for Kadir İstekli and not less than 18 years for father Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel and mother Fatima Gümüşel.

Following a daily’s publication of the story last year, the allegations were brought to the attention of the public, which sparked a nationwide debate on social media.

Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel and Kadir İstekli were arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, and sent to prison.