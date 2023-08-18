Child abuse allegation sparks outrage in southeastern city

Child abuse allegation sparks outrage in southeastern city

ŞANLIURFA
Child abuse allegation sparks outrage in southeastern city

An allegation of a Syrian national committing sexual abuse against a 9-year-old child in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa has led the outrage and flared tension as local residents poured into the streets to protest the incident.

On Aug. 15, 21-year-old F.K., only identified by initials, who works in a bakery in the Bozova district, was handed over to the police by residents over allegedly abusing a 9-year-old boy named M.K.N.

After his statement at the police station, F.K. was arrested.

After the abuse incident was learned, a large number of residents in the district poured the streets and initiated a protest march.

While some of the demonstrators started a sit-in protest outside the governor’s office building where the tension reached the highest level, reinforcement teams were dispatched to the district.

The police employed water cannons to disperse the protestors, while some individuals resorted to pelting police vehicles with stones. In response, the police deployed tear gas and dispersed the crowd.

Addressing the situation, the Şanlıurfa Governor’s Office released a statement reading, "On Aug. 14, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m., we received a report from the state hospital in the Bozova district regarding a criminal incident. Our teams were immediately dispatched to the state hospital."

"Upon arriving at the hospital, the victim [M.N.], a child, reported that he was sexually abused by the suspect [F.K.], a foreign national. Consequently, an expeditious investigation was launched, leading to the apprehension of the suspect. On Aug. 15, the foreign national suspect was presented in court and subsequently arrested,” the statement said.

TÜRKIYE Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

    Özel aligns with İmamoğlu in pursuit of CHP leadership

  2. Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation

    Turkish, French FMs hold phone conversation

  3. Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

    Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

  4. Russia says destroys drones in Moscow, Black Sea

    Russia says destroys drones in Moscow, Black Sea

  5. Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara

    Türkiye warned Russia after Black Sea ship attack: Ankara
Recommended
Historical bridges feet exposed as Meriç Rivers flow plummets

Historical bridge's feet exposed as Meriç River's flow plummets
Sea turtle nesting areas host visitors

Sea turtle nesting areas host visitors
Unique campus garden home to exotic species

Unique campus garden home to exotic species
Woman turns western province into a disabled-friendly city

Woman turns western province into a disabled-friendly city
Mysterious ruins discovered at bottom of Lake Van

Mysterious ruins discovered at bottom of Lake Van
New mole species discovered in country’s east

New mole species discovered in country’s east
WORLD Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

The head of Maui's emergency management agency -- who said this week he did not regret the decision to not sound powerful warning sirens as a deadly wildfire ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina -- resigned Thursday.
ECONOMY Landlord, tenant conflicts overwhelm courts

Landlord, tenant conflicts overwhelm courts

This year, landlords and tenants have filed tens of thousands of legal cases to resolve the disagreements and conflicts among them, overwhelming the country’s courts.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.