Chief rabbi of Türkiye’s Jewish community passes away

ISTANBUL
Chief Rabbi Isak Haleva of Türkiye's Jewish community has passed away at the age of 85, the community announced on Jan. 14.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, the Turkish-Jewish Community expressed profound sadness, saying, “remembering Rabbi Haleva as a leader who championed peace and unity through love.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also expressed his condolences in a phone call with Erol Kohen and Ishak Ibrahimzadeh, the co-presidents of the Turkish Jewish Community.

Haleva was born in Istanbul in 1940. After graduating from Beyoğlu Jewish High School, he completed his studies in religious law and education at the Porat Yosef Theological Academy in Jerusalem in 1961.

Between 1961 and 1963, he served as a reserve officer teacher in the Turkish Armed Forces, stationed in Manisa and Kayseri.

Serving as chief rabbi since 2002 and succeeding David Asseo, Haleva dedicated many years to religious service before assuming his role as chief rabbi.

His tenure included one of the community’s darkest moments, including the 2003 al-Qaida attacks on two major synagogues in Istanbul, which killed dozens of people and left many injured, including Haleva himself.

A father of four, he also contributed to academia, teaching Hebrew to postgraduate students at Marmara and Sakarya universities. Throughout his career, he published numerous studies and articles focusing on the Torah, Talmud, Jewish theology, and general theological topics.

Haleva was the fourth chief rabbi of Türkiye's Jewish community in the Republican era. This community, largely composed of descendants of Sephardic Jews who sought refuge in the Ottoman Empire after fleeing Spain centuries ago, has seen its numbers significantly decline over the years due to migration to Israel.

Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row
