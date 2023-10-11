Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast

Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast

NEW YORK
Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast

U.S. energy giant Chevron has said it had suspended operations at a natural gas production platform off the coast of Israel, at the request of Israeli authorities after a shock Hamas assault on the country over the weekend.

"Chevron Mediterranean Limited was instructed by Israel's Ministry of Energy to shut-in production at the Tamar Production Platform," said a spokesperson.

The company added that it continues to supply customers in Israel and the region from the Leviathan Production Platform.

The move came as fighting between Israel and Hamas entered a third day, with at least 700 people killed on the Israeli side and the Gaza Strip death toll hitting 560.

In 2021, Chevron was also told by the Israeli government to shut down Tamar during a wave of unrest.

"Our top priority is the safety of our personnel, the communities in which we operate, the environment and our facilities," said Chevron.

In a separate statement, the Israeli energy ministry said: "Due to the situation, the security establishment ordered to temporarily stop the supply of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

    Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

  2. 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

    6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

  3. Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

    Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

  4. US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

    US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

  5. Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

    Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes
Recommended
Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes
Deterioration in export climate continues

Deterioration in export climate continues
Internet ad revenues reach $1.6 billion

Internet ad revenues reach $1.6 billion
Country Garden says it may not meet all debt obligations

Country Garden says it may not meet all debt obligations
Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US

Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US
Trade Minister Bolat holds talks in Brussels

Trade Minister Bolat holds talks in Brussels
WORLD Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia slammed into Mexico's Pacific coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday, causing flooding, blocked roads, fallen trees and at least one death, officials said.

ECONOMY Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

The Trade Ministry has fined over 500 individuals some 55 million Turkish Liras ($2 million) for posting ads for their properties with high asking prices on real estate platforms, as it violates competition.
SPORTS Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye said Tuesday it cherished the chance to co-host the Euro 2032 tournament with what it called "friendly country" Italy.