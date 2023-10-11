Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast

NEW YORK

U.S. energy giant Chevron has said it had suspended operations at a natural gas production platform off the coast of Israel, at the request of Israeli authorities after a shock Hamas assault on the country over the weekend.

"Chevron Mediterranean Limited was instructed by Israel's Ministry of Energy to shut-in production at the Tamar Production Platform," said a spokesperson.

The company added that it continues to supply customers in Israel and the region from the Leviathan Production Platform.

The move came as fighting between Israel and Hamas entered a third day, with at least 700 people killed on the Israeli side and the Gaza Strip death toll hitting 560.

In 2021, Chevron was also told by the Israeli government to shut down Tamar during a wave of unrest.

"Our top priority is the safety of our personnel, the communities in which we operate, the environment and our facilities," said Chevron.

In a separate statement, the Israeli energy ministry said: "Due to the situation, the security establishment ordered to temporarily stop the supply of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir."