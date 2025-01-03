Charity stream at risk as Turkish writer’s works enter public domain

İhsan Yılmaz – ISTANBUL
The end of copyrights on works by Turkish short story writer Sait Faik Abasıyanık, who passed away on May 11, 1954, has raised concerns about the future of funds relying on the late writer’s literary legacy.

As of Jan. 1, 2025, works by the celebrated writer have entered the public domain, marking the end of their 70-year copyright protection. This change, similar to the expiration of copyrights for global icons such as Popeye and Tintin in the United States, allows publishers to print and distribute his books without paying royalties or obtaining permission.

Major Turkish publishing houses, including Can Yayınları and Doğan Kitap, are reportedly preparing new editions of Abasıyanık’s works for the upcoming publishing season. Readers may soon find multiple editions of his books on bookstore shelves, reflecting a growing interest in reintroducing his literary contributions to a wider audience.

Abasıyanık left all his royalties to the Darüşşafaka Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free education to orphaned and underprivileged children.

During his lifetime, Abasıyanık had frequently visited Darüşşafaka High School, then located in Istanbul’s Fatih district.

His mother, Makbule Abasıyanık, honored his wish after his death, ensuring that the royalties continued to fund the education of the school’s students.

Darüşşafaka Society preserved Abasıyanık’s Burgazada Mansion as a museum and also launched the “Sait Faik Short Story Award,” one of Türkiye’s most respected literary prizes, in his honor.

The royalties generated by his works played a critical role in sustaining these initiatives. From 2003 to 2011, his books were published by Yapı Kredi Yayınları, and since 2012, the responsibility has been taken over by Türkiye İş Bankası Kültür Yayınları.

However, with the expiration of copyright protections, Darüşşafaka’s financial support from Abasıyanık’s literary legacy is set to dwindle.

Advocates argue that publishers could voluntarily continue to donate a portion of proceeds to the society, viewing this not as a legal obligation but as a moral continuation of the writer’s legacy.

Abasıyanık is often regarded as a pioneer of modern Turkish short story writing. His work is renowned for its focus on ordinary people, their struggles and their unique interactions with the world.

He often depicted Istanbul’s urban life, the working class, fishermen and the marginalized. His prose is characterized by its simplicity, lyrical quality and deep empathy for humanity.

﻿