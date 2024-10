Charity event for tree planting

The record label Volx Community, founded by SUMIA and Melissa Dust, will organize a charity event titled ‘Stronger Together 2’ on Oct 18 in Amsterdam. Open to the public, the event will feature jewelry designs by Su Sargın and paintings by Melisa Sargın, while all proceeds will be used for tree planting. Six international artists will perform at the event: SUMIA, Melissa Dust, K91, SWRD, Zaphy and Holopine.