Central Park horse-drawn carriages face ride into the sunset

The long-debated issue of horse-drawn carriages in Central Park may soon come to an end after Mayor Eric Adams signaled support for phasing them out.

Critics argue the horses endure cruel conditions, citing deadly collapses and incidents of runaway animals. Supporters point to the 170 jobs at stake and say the rides preserve New York’s heritage. Carriage rides cost around $150 for 45 minutes and remain popular with visitors to the park, which attracts 42 million people annually.

Animal rights groups have campaigned for a ban for years. NYCLASS, formed in 2008, has led the charge, and a 2022 poll found 71 percent of New Yorkers opposed the industry. The Central Park Conservancy has also urged a ban, citing safety risks for visitors as park attendance hits record highs.

Mayor Adams cannot unilaterally ban the carriages but has encouraged the city council to act. He recently signed an order allowing drivers to surrender licenses voluntarily and promised to support their re-employment. The order also increased welfare checks on the roughly 200 horses involved.

“This summer has laid bare the cruelty and danger of this industry,” said PETA outreach director Ashley Byrne, pointing to the collapse of a horse named Lady and several escape incidents.

Legislation to replace carriages with electric alternatives was first introduced in 2022 by councilor Robert Holden, who welcomed the mayor’s stance.

Carriage drivers, however, see the move as a betrayal. Their union argues developers want to clear the stables to build skyscrapers. Driver Christina Hansen said horses receive comprehensive veterinary care and that e-bikes and scooters pose a far greater risk to the public.

Efforts to ban the carriages date back to 2007, when a councilor first proposed legislation. Former mayor Bill de Blasio campaigned on a ban but only managed stricter regulations. The industry still brands itself as a custodian of New York’s cultural heritage.

Adams’s time to act is limited. With the Nov. 4 election looming and polls showing him vulnerable, his promise to end horse-drawn carriages could become another unfulfilled pledge.

