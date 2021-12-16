Central gov’t budget posts $2.1 billion surplus

ANKARA

Turkey’s central government budget balance posted a surplus of 32 billion Turkish Liras ($2.1 billion) in November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Dec 15.

The governmental budget saw a surplus of 13.4 billion liras ($920 million) in the same month last year.

Turkey’s budget revenues rose 52.9 percent on an annual basis to 167.8 billion liras ($11.5 billion) in November.

Budget expenditures totaled 135.7 billion liras ($9.2 billion), up 40.9 percent from a year ago.

The budget balance, excluding interest payments, posted a surplus of 47.3 billion liras ($3.2 billion), up from 22.9 billion liras last year.

Tax revenues totaled 149 billion liras ($10.1 billion), up 50 percent, while interest payments amounted to 15.3 billion liras ($1 billion) over the same period.

In the January-November period, budget revenues climbed 36.5 percent compared to the same period last year to 1.2 trillion liras ($89 billion), while expenditures rose 24 percent to 1.3 trillion liras.