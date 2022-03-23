Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

ANKARA
The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.

The official data showed that the figure soared 58.5 percent from the same period last year.

It includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies and
households.

Some 33.4 percent of the debt stock is denominated in Turkey’s national currency, whereas the rest is in foreign currencies.

While 1.4 trillion liras ($99 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 1.55 trillion liras ($110 billion) was
external.

The data also showed that as of Feb. 28, the stock of the Turkish Treasury receivables totaled 21 billion liras
($1.5 billion).

The U.S. dollar/lira exchange rate was around 14.06 at the end of February.

