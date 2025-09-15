Central government budget posts surplus in August

ANKARA

Türkiye’s central government budget recorded a surplus of 96.7 billion Turkish Liras (approximately $3.2 billion) in August, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

This followed a deficit of 23.86 billion liras in July.

Budget revenues in August surged 86.5 percent year-on-year to 1.29 trillion liras, while expenditures rose 45.2 percent to 1.19 trillion liras.

Interest expenditures jumped 85.2 percent annually to 180 billion liras and non-interest expenditures increased 39.9 percent to more than 1 trillion liras.

As a result, the central government posted a primary surplus of 276 billion liras in August, compared with a primary deficit of 32.6 billion liras in the same month of last year.

In the January–August period, the budget ran a deficit of 907.6 billion liras. Revenues in the first eight months climbed 52 percent from a year earlier to 7.98 trillion liras, while expenditures rose 42.8 percent to 8.89 trillion liras. The primary surplus for the period stood at 518 billion liras, reversing a primary deficit of 209.6 billion liras in the same period of 2024.

According to the country’s new medium‑term program, the budget deficit is projected to reach 3.6 percent of GDP (2.2 trillion liras) in 2025 and 3.5 percent in 2026, before narrowing to 2.8 percent by the end of the program period.