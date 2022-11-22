Central Bank to meet for rate decision this week

Central Bank to meet for rate decision this week

ANKARA
Central Bank to meet for rate decision this week

All eyes will be on the Central Bank this week as members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on Nov. 24 for the eleventh time this year to decide about the key interest rate.

Markets expect the central bank to deliver a 100 basis points cut at this week’s meeting.

The bank last month slashed its policy rate - one-week repo auction rate - from 12 percent to 10.5 percent.

But it said in a statement released after the rate decision in October that the committee evaluated taking a similar step in the following meeting and ending the rate cut cycle.

It is critically important that financial conditions remain supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment in a period of increasing uncertainties regarding global growth as well as further escalation of geopolitical risks, it added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in late September that interest rates should decline to a single-digit by the end of the year.

The MPC will hold one more rate-setting meeting on Dec. 22.

Türkiye, Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Christie’s cancels controversial T-rex auction in Hong Kong

Christie’s cancels controversial T-rex auction in Hong Kong
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Turkish jets strike terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch

    Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch

  3. UK faces fresh wave of strikes over pay

    UK faces fresh wave of strikes over pay

  4. Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

    Man never gives up his dream of supporting children

  5. Man starts living in nature after struggling with COVID

    Man starts living in nature after struggling with COVID
Recommended
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank

Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
Thai economy sees growth boosted by tourism revival

Thai economy sees growth boosted by tourism revival
Minister dismisses money laundering probe claims

Minister dismisses money laundering probe claims
Foreign tourist arrivals reach 40 mln in 10 months

Foreign tourist arrivals reach 40 mln in 10 months
New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December
Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch

Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch
WORLD Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesias Java island

Forty-six dead as quake shakes Indonesia's Java island

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 46 people and injured hundreds when it damaged buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said.

ECONOMY New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

New tax thresholds for cars may take effect in December

Tax thresholds for new vehicles may come into force as of Dec. 1, which can lead to a 7 to 10 percent reduction in prices, local media has reported.

SPORTS Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has said that he felt relaxed about his future despite reports in Italian news media that he is set to be replaced.