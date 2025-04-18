In surprise move, Central Bank raises policy rate by 350 bps

In surprise move, Central Bank raises policy rate by 350 bps

ANKARA
In surprise move, Central Bank raises policy rate by 350 bps

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided on April 17 to hike its key interest rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 42.5 percent to 46 percent, pausing the easing cycle in December last year.

Most economists had expected the bank to keep the benchmark rate on hold this week.

The MPC also increased the overnight lending rate from 46 percent to 49 percent and the overnight borrowing rate from 41 percent to 44.5 percent.

The tight monetary stance will be maintained until price stability is achieved via a sustained decline in inflation, the bank reiterated in a statement accompanying the rate decision.

The policy rate will be determined in a way to ensure the tightness required by the projected disinflation path taking into account realized and expected inflation, and the underlying trend, it said.

The committee will adjust the policy rate prudently on a meeting-by-meeting basis with a focus on the inflation outlook, according to the statement.

Monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen, the bank stressed.

In response to the recent developments in financial markets, additional measures to support the monetary transmission mechanism were swiftly put in place, the statement said, adding that liquidity conditions will continue to be closely monitored and liquidity management tools will continue to be used effectively.

Considering the lagged effects of monetary tightening, the Committee will make its policy decisions so as to create the monetary and financial conditions necessary to ensure a decline in the underlying trend of inflation and to reach the 5 percent inflation target in the medium term, the bank said.

“Accordingly, all monetary policy tools will be used decisively,” it added.

Monthly core goods inflation is expected to rise slightly in April due to recent developments in financial markets, while services inflation is likely to remain relatively flat, said the bank in the statement.

Leading indicators point to a level of domestic demand above projections despite some loss of momentum in the first quarter, suggesting a lower disinflationary impact, it noted.

The bank warned that inflation expectations and pricing behavior continue to pose risks to the disinflation process.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 38.1 percent in March, marking its lowest level since December 2021. The monthly inflation was 2.46 percent.

rates, Up,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament speaker says Gaza not for sale, denounces Israeli genocide

Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'

    Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'

  2. Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

    Erdoğan slams CHP over ‘blacklisting’ artists, urges cultural revival

  3. Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

    Erdoğan rejects plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza

  4. Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

    Turkish embassy 'follows' incorrect Atatürk depiction in Canada school

  5. Trial opens for students, journalists over protests

    Trial opens for students, journalists over protests
Recommended
Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program
Google has illegal monopoly in ad tech, US judge rules

Google has illegal monopoly in ad tech, US judge rules
Short-term external debt declines to $173 billion

Short-term external debt declines to $173 billion
Akbank renews sustainability syndicated loan, adding 3 year tranche

Akbank renews sustainability syndicated loan, adding 3 year tranche
Some $4.5 billion to be invested to build ‘Biotechnology Valley’

Some $4.5 billion to be invested to build ‘Biotechnology Valley’
Number of ‘millionaire deposit holders’ rises, shows data

Number of ‘millionaire deposit holders’ rises, shows data
Japan rice prices soar as core inflation accelerates

Japan rice prices soar as core inflation accelerates
WORLD Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of worlds arable land

Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land

Up to 17 percent of cropland worldwide is contaminated with at least one type of toxic heavy metal, posing health risks to up to 1.4 billion people, scientists have warned.
ECONOMY Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated the government’s commitment to the disinflation program, saying that inflation will continue to decline.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿