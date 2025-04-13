Central Bank meets for rate decision this week

Central Bank meets for rate decision this week

ISTANBUL
Central Bank meets for rate decision this week

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy (MPC) committee is set to meet on April 17, with most economists expecting the monetary authority to keep the policy rate unchanged.

In March, the bank slashed the one-week repo rate from 45 percent to 42.5 percent.

Amid the volatility in the local markets, triggered by the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the bank held an unscheduled MPC meeting where it decided to raise the overnight lending rate to 46 percent.

The bank is expected to keep the main policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate- on hold at 42.5 percent this week, according to a state-run Anadolu Agency survey of economists. Only two out of 21 economists polled anticipate a 350 basis points increase in the policy rate.

Economists at JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley do not anticipate a rate cut at this week’s next policy meeting, while analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a report published on March 27 that they expected the Central Bank to opt for raising the repo rate by 350 bps.

According to the survey, economists expect the policy rate to be 34.5 percent at the end of 2025.

Also this week, on April 14, the Central Bank will unveil the balance of payments data for February.

Türkiye’s current account balance posted a deficit of $4.3 billion in February, according to the survey.

In January, the current account deficit was $3.8 billion, with the annualized gap amounting to $11.54 billion.

The government expects the current account deficit to be $28.6 billion, or 2 percent of the estimated GDP, this year.

Most of the economists surveyed forecast a current account deficit of $21.97 billion for 2025.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

    Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

  2. Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

    Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

  3. Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

    Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

  4. Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

    Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

  5. Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

    Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Recommended
Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia
Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit
Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February
Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Trump tariff rollercoaster complicates ECB rate call

Trump tariff rollercoaster complicates ECB rate call
US says tech tariff exemptions may be short-lived

US says tech tariff exemptions may be short-lived
WORLD WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿