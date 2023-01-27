Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

ANKARA
Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

The Central Bank has not changed its 2023 inflation forecast and maintained its year-end consumer price index at 22.3 percent.

“In the upcoming period, we will see that the pricing behavior will become compatible with the economic fundamentals with the decrease in inflation,” Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said on Jan. 26 at a press conference to reveal the bank’s first inflation report of the year.

The bank increased its average crude oil price forecast for this year to $80.8 from the previous $79.3, while keeping its food prices increase stable at 22 percent in 2023 and 11.5 percent in 2024.

“In 2022, global inflation was pushed up by the upsurge in energy costs. However, the recent decline in energy and commodity prices, the improvement in lead times due to the change in China’s pandemic policies, and the subsidies on energy prices had a favorable effect on consumer price inflation,” Kavcıoğlu told reporters.

“As the factors causing an uptick in inflation have eased, inflation expectations for 2023 are being revised downwards in many countries, including Türkiye.”

Despite global supply shocks and the war in Ukraine, the Turkish economy continued to grow at a sustainable pace, noted the governor.

“Our economy’s production capacity increased on the back of exports, while investments continued uninterruptedly despite adverse global conditions,” he said. “Accordingly, net exports have contributed to annual growth for the last seven quarters in a row.”

Türkiye will not see high price increases in 2023, Kavcıoğlu said.

“There is no ground for the persistence of high price increases in an environment in which external shocks have lost their impact, cost shocks have been entirely reflected, predictability has increased at a time when exchange rate volatility is heightened all over the world, and our companies are also supported in terms of financing costs,” he said.

“In the upcoming period, we will see that pricing behavior will become more compatible with the economic fundamentals in line with the fall in inflation. In 2023, we will implement all our policies decisively to ensure that inflation is aligned with the forecasts,” he added.

To reduce inflation and achieve price stability on a permanent basis, the bank implements policies to support production and investments, Kavcıoğlu noted.

“By designing our monetary policy practices with a focus on liraization, we also fight against structural factors that disrupt price stability and expose the economy to external shocks,” he said.

“We left behind 2022, the year in which we built our liraization strategy and started to yield the positive results of our monetary policy actions. In 2023, in which we will proudly celebrate the centenary of our Republic, we will continue to use all available tools in the most effective way to achieve and maintain our primary objective of price stability.”

inflation rate,

WORLD Ukraines Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

    Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

  2. Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

    Story of once occupied imperial capital Istanbul in exhibition

  3. Royal Opera House ends 33-year BP funding deal

    Royal Opera House ends 33-year BP funding deal

  4. Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming

    Sales of second-hand luxury watches booming

  5. Razzies remove child star from nods

    Razzies remove child star from nods
Recommended
UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent

UN forecasts decrease in global economic growth to 1.9 percent
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs amid reorganization

IBM to cut 3,900 jobs amid reorganization
Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO
Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away
Walmart lifts wages at US stores again

Walmart lifts wages at US stores again
Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate

Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate
WORLD Ukraines Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Ukraine's Bakhmut evacuates as Russia claims to be nearing

Olena Morozova had endured months of bombardment in what has become the most gruelling battle of the war in Ukraine for the city of Bakhmut, but on Thursday, she said she had finally had enough.
ECONOMY Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota to replace Toyoda as CEO

Toyota named Koji Sato president and CEO on Jan. 26, in a surprise reshuffle that sees third-generation chief executive Akio Toyoda step aside to become board chairman of the world’s top-selling automaker.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.