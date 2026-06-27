Cennet Cehennem Valley offers visitors four-season experience

HAKKARİ

A natural wonder nestled among the rugged mountains of eastern Türkiye, Cennet Cehennem Valley in Hakkari has become a growing destination for nature enthusiasts from across the country and abroad, offering visitors the rare experience of witnessing different seasons within the same landscape.

Located between Hakkari city center and the Yüksekova district, the valley is surrounded by steep cliffs and high-altitude mountains, with flowing streams, alpine meadows and colorful wildflowers creating a striking natural setting. One side of the valley is covered with snow masses and glaciers reaching several meters in height, while the other is filled with blooming flowers and greenery, allowing visitors to encounter winter and spring at the same time.

Home to Uludoruk, also known as Reşko, the second-highest peak in Türkiye at an altitude of 4,135 meters, the valley lies within the Cilo Mountains, which were declared a national park six years ago. Its untouched landscapes, challenging trails and unique geological features have made it a popular route for hikers, mountaineers and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

During the summer months, sports clubs, tourism groups and nature associations have increased their visits to the region. Travelers can follow hiking routes leading through mountain landscapes, streams formed by melting snow and glaciers, and highland areas covered with flowers in various colors.

After around a two-hour walk, visitors can reach areas featuring glacier lakes, ice formations and large snowfields, discovering natural landscapes that remained hidden for years.

Serdar Murat, who visited the valley with a running group from Van, said the region had attracted visitors from different parts of Türkiye. Describing the area as ideal for hiking, camping, mountaineering and other outdoor activities, he said, “After a route of about 3.5 kilometers, there are glaciers and waterfalls. Türkiye’s second-highest peak is here. Hakkari is one of the most beautiful geographies waiting to be discovered.”

Visitors from abroad have also been drawn to the valley’s extraordinary scenery. Erol Aydın, who traveled from the United Kingdom, said he and his companions reached the foothills of Uludoruk and saw the glaciers up close.

“It is a magnificent place that everyone should see,” Aydın said, while also warning about environmental concerns. “The warming climate is unfortunately causing glaciers to melt. We saw some waste here, and this disturbs people. Please collect your trash and leave it at designated points.”

His wife, Zeynep Aydın, described the valley as a natural masterpiece. “We experienced four seasons. The temperature where we are is normal, but above us there is ice,” she said.

With its glaciers, mountains, streams and vibrant highland ecosystems, Cennet Cehennem Valley continues to emerge as one of Hakkari’s most remarkable natural destinations.