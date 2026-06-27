Cennet Cehennem Valley offers visitors four-season experience

Cennet Cehennem Valley offers visitors four-season experience

HAKKARİ
Cennet Cehennem Valley offers visitors four-season experience

A natural wonder nestled among the rugged mountains of eastern Türkiye, Cennet Cehennem Valley in Hakkari has become a growing destination for nature enthusiasts from across the country and abroad, offering visitors the rare experience of witnessing different seasons within the same landscape.

Located between Hakkari city center and the Yüksekova district, the valley is surrounded by steep cliffs and high-altitude mountains, with flowing streams, alpine meadows and colorful wildflowers creating a striking natural setting. One side of the valley is covered with snow masses and glaciers reaching several meters in height, while the other is filled with blooming flowers and greenery, allowing visitors to encounter winter and spring at the same time.

Home to Uludoruk, also known as Reşko, the second-highest peak in Türkiye at an altitude of 4,135 meters, the valley lies within the Cilo Mountains, which were declared a national park six years ago. Its untouched landscapes, challenging trails and unique geological features have made it a popular route for hikers, mountaineers and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

During the summer months, sports clubs, tourism groups and nature associations have increased their visits to the region. Travelers can follow hiking routes leading through mountain landscapes, streams formed by melting snow and glaciers, and highland areas covered with flowers in various colors.

After around a two-hour walk, visitors can reach areas featuring glacier lakes, ice formations and large snowfields, discovering natural landscapes that remained hidden for years.

Serdar Murat, who visited the valley with a running group from Van, said the region had attracted visitors from different parts of Türkiye. Describing the area as ideal for hiking, camping, mountaineering and other outdoor activities, he said, “After a route of about 3.5 kilometers, there are glaciers and waterfalls. Türkiye’s second-highest peak is here. Hakkari is one of the most beautiful geographies waiting to be discovered.”

Visitors from abroad have also been drawn to the valley’s extraordinary scenery. Erol Aydın, who traveled from the United Kingdom, said he and his companions reached the foothills of Uludoruk and saw the glaciers up close.

“It is a magnificent place that everyone should see,” Aydın said, while also warning about environmental concerns. “The warming climate is unfortunately causing glaciers to melt. We saw some waste here, and this disturbs people. Please collect your trash and leave it at designated points.”

His wife, Zeynep Aydın, described the valley as a natural masterpiece. “We experienced four seasons. The temperature where we are is normal, but above us there is ice,” she said.

With its glaciers, mountains, streams and vibrant highland ecosystems, Cennet Cehennem Valley continues to emerge as one of Hakkari’s most remarkable natural destinations.

cave,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

    Arrests surge ahead of Ankara NATO summit

  2. Türkiye strong across NATO’s key benchmarks, says PA chief

    Türkiye strong across NATO’s key benchmarks, says PA chief

  3. Kurtulmuş says terror-free Türkiye process nearing completion

    Kurtulmuş says terror-free Türkiye process nearing completion

  4. Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

    Erdoğan says ruling alliance ready for consensus on national issues

  5. DEM Party, İYİ Party set competing public rallies

    DEM Party, İYİ Party set competing public rallies
Recommended
Salt Beyoğlu screenings to examine link between cinema, nature

Salt Beyoğlu screenings to examine link between cinema, nature
Beyond Michelin: Story behind Urla’s rise

Beyond Michelin: Story behind Urla’s rise
Türkiye Culture Route Festival to begin in Bursa

Türkiye Culture Route Festival to begin in Bursa
Four-generation rose tradition goes global from Sagalassos

Four-generation rose tradition goes global from Sagalassos
SSM hosts landmark Yoko Ono retrospective

SSM hosts landmark Yoko Ono retrospective
Turkish ballerina to represent country at Bolshoi stage

Turkish ballerina to represent country at Bolshoi stage
WORLD Venezuela earthquakes kill nearly 1,000, tens of thousands missing

Venezuela earthquakes kill nearly 1,000, tens of thousands missing

The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela rose on June 26 to 920, with tens of thousands reported missing as international rescue teams boosted a desperate and slow-moving search for survivors.
ECONOMY Cultural tours gain popularity as travelers seek lower-cost alternatives

Cultural tours gain popularity as travelers seek lower-cost alternatives

The number of travelers seeking alternatives to traditional beach holidays is increasing, with experience-focused travel preferences and budget concerns driving demand for cultural tours.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿