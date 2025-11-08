‘Cemetery of Civilizations’ exhibition opens in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR

An exhibition titled “Cemetery of Civilizations” opened at the İçkale Museum Complex in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, showcasing 250 tombstones that reflect the civilizations and faiths that once existed in the region.

Recognized by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office as the “City of Civilizations,” Diyarbakır is home to the İçkale Museum Complex, restored and reopened to visitors in 2015, which houses artifacts dating back 12,400 years.

The number of artifacts in the museum rose from 29,270 in 2015 to 36,352 today, through archaeological excavations, purchases and items recovered from anti-smuggling efforts.

Following a decision by the museum directorate, 250 tombstones representing civilizations and beliefs from the Hurrians to the Romans and from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, encompassing both Islamic and Christian traditions, were brought out of storage, restored and displayed in the museum courtyard under the title “Cemetery of Civilizations.”

The stones feature inscriptions and figures that depict different social classes and professions.

“We have beautiful examples from every era,” said Müjdat Gizligöl, acting director of the Diyarbakır Museum, one of Türkiye’s oldest and most established museums since its founding in 1934.

Gizligöl noted that the museum’s collection includes 36,352 movable and immovable artifacts displayed across 14 historical buildings and the surrounding gardens.

“Due to physical constraints, we can only display 1,600 artifacts at a time. In this beautiful garden, we wanted to exhibit some of our large-scale stone pieces. We decided to create this exhibition of tombstones representing nearly every civilization and faith that once existed here,” he said. “We’re displaying 250 tombstones.”

He emphasized that Diyarbakır has hosted 77 civilizations throughout its history, and that diversity is reflected in the tombstones on display.

The exhibition includes examples dating back nearly 2,000 years. “Among them is the Saint George sarcophagus, our oldest piece, which is a 1,700-year-old tomb,” Gizligöl added.

Edip Paçal, head of the Diyarbakır Tourism and Promotion Association, highlighted the significance of the İçkale Museum Complex for the city’s tourism. “This exhibition adds even more beauty to this historic atmosphere. Displaying tombstones from many civilizations completes the site. It’s attracting a lot of attention and has become a key destination for tourism,” he said.