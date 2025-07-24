Ceasefire ultimate goal in Russia-Ukraine talks: FM

Ceasefire ultimate goal in Russia-Ukraine talks: FM

ISTANBUL
Ceasefire ultimate goal in Russia-Ukraine talks: FM

(From L) Members of Turkish delegation, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Metin Gürak, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, head of Turkish Intelligence Ibrahim Kalın and Turkish ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar attend the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Ozan KÖSE / AFP)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that the ultimate goal of Russia-Ukraine talks is a ceasefire that will pave the way for peace.

Speaking at the Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine trilateral meeting in Istanbul as the Turkish metropolis hosts the third round of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, Fidan said Türkiye, as the facilitator for the talks, will continue to fulfill its role.

“We should end this bloody war as soon as possible,” he said, thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their willingness to engage in negotiations.

He also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for supporting efforts to end the war, as well as to all other leaders who have contributed directly or indirectly to the process.

Highlighting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership in a region marred by conflict for years, Fidan said Türkiye has made intensive efforts since the beginning to bring about peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Recalling that the first two rounds of talks had yielded significant results, he said they were pleased to see that the prisoner exchanges so far had been welcomed by the international community for their humanitarian impact.

"We consider the exchange of memorandums reflecting the parties' perspectives on a ceasefire and peace in the second round of talks a significant development," he said.

Fidan expressed hope that in this round of talks, the parties will engage in substantive and result-oriented consultations on the memorandums they exchanged earlier.

Stressed that Ankara is always ready to fulfill its responsibilities to advance the process, depending on the agreement reached by the parties, he noted that if a consensus on a ceasefire is reached, Türkiye has the necessary infrastructure in terms of the monitoring mechanism.

He added that Türkiye can also contribute to conducting prisoner exchanges based on a more structured methodology.

“On the occasion of the Istanbul talks, we have the opportunity to show the world that diplomacy and dialogue are more effective than conflict and weapons in ensuring peace,” Fidan said.

The first two rounds were held on May 16 and June 2 also in Istanbul. Both sides had agreed to exchange additional prisoners of war -- prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded -- and to return the bodies of 6,000 soldiers from each side.

Moscow and Kiev also exchanged memorandums outlining their visions to bring an end to the conflict, which has continued since February 2022.

Following the meeting late Wednesday, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said Russia suggested forming three online working groups, each of them addressing different subject areas – political, humanitarian and military.

Moscow proposed exchanging not only military personnel but also civilians, including around 30 people that Ukraine captured in Russia's Kursk region last year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

    Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

  2. Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

    Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

  3. ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

    ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

  4. Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

    Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

  5. Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

    Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza
Recommended
Türkiye, others condemn Israeli vote to annex West Bank

Türkiye, others condemn Israeli vote to annex West Bank
Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria

Türkiye urges Syrian groups not to try to divide Syria
Türkiye launches talks with Iraq for new, expanded energy agreement

Türkiye launches talks with Iraq for new, expanded energy agreement
Erdoğan calls on int’l community to unite against Israeli ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Erdoğan calls on int’l community to unite against Israeli ‘genocide’ in Gaza
Ankara rejects Greeces marine park maps in Aegean

Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes Syria’s fragmentation
WORLD Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Four leading news organizations on July 24 said that their journalists in Gaza are facing the threat of starvation, as the number of hunger-related deaths has increased to 113 in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Türkiye’s textile and apparel industry is facing one of its most severe employment challenges in recent years, driven by a sharp decline in global demand and a wave of factory closures.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿