CCTV camera pole ‘blocking Galata Tower’ in photos to be relocated

  • September 30 2021 07:00:00

CCTV camera pole ‘blocking Galata Tower’ in photos to be relocated

ISTANBUL
CCTV camera pole ‘blocking Galata Tower’ in photos to be relocated

The Istanbul governor has ordered to move a CCTV camera pole placed in front of the Galata Tower to another location following complaints from tourists as it stands as an obstacle for people trying to take their photos with the 14th-century structure.

Galata Tower, one of the landmarks of Istanbul, is mostly photographed from Büyük Hendek Street, from where maximum coverage of the tower is possible while taking a picture. But a CCTV pole erected in 2018 has made it difficult to get the full view of the tower as from every angle a photograph is taken, the pole comes in the way.

The issue became a hot topic on social media, with people asking authorities to move the camera pole to another location.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya intervened in the discussions and ordered the relocation of the surveillance camera pole on Sept. 28.

“We thank our governor for taking care and protecting the view of the tower,” Istanbul Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Coşkun Yılmaz said.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

    Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

  3. Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

    Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

  4. Ex-football player wanted for homicide

    Ex-football player wanted for homicide

  5. Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs

    Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs
Recommended
Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1
President Erdoğan defends Turkeys right to strengthen its defense

President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense
Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier

Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier
Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations
Şuğul Canyon awaits to be discovered

Şuğul Canyon awaits to be discovered
New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers

New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers
WORLD Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey on Sept. 30 put into force an agreement with Malta to cooperate on investigating financial crimes.
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.