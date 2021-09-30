CCTV camera pole ‘blocking Galata Tower’ in photos to be relocated

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul governor has ordered to move a CCTV camera pole placed in front of the Galata Tower to another location following complaints from tourists as it stands as an obstacle for people trying to take their photos with the 14th-century structure.

Galata Tower, one of the landmarks of Istanbul, is mostly photographed from Büyük Hendek Street, from where maximum coverage of the tower is possible while taking a picture. But a CCTV pole erected in 2018 has made it difficult to get the full view of the tower as from every angle a photograph is taken, the pole comes in the way.

The issue became a hot topic on social media, with people asking authorities to move the camera pole to another location.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya intervened in the discussions and ordered the relocation of the surveillance camera pole on Sept. 28.

“We thank our governor for taking care and protecting the view of the tower,” Istanbul Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Coşkun Yılmaz said.