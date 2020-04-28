Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov speak over phone

  • April 28 2020 12:57:30

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke with his Russian counterpart over the phone on April 28. 

According to diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov discussed the novel coronavirus and developments in the region.

Turkish and Russian forces carried out their sixth joint patrol along M-4 highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry on April 28 said in a tweet earlier.

Turkey, Russia conduct 6th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria
The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

Last month, Ankara and Moscow agreed on a protocol urging parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area” starting on March 6.

The coronavirus known as COVID-19 has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December.

More than 3.05 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 211,300, according to data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 896,200 have recovered from the virus so far.

