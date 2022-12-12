Cat found injured becomes faculty’s mascot

Cat found injured becomes faculty’s mascot

KAYSERİ
Cat found injured becomes faculty’s mascot

A cat, which was found injured four years ago in the garden of Erciyes University’s Fine Arts Faculty in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri and owned by the administration, has become the mascot of the faculty.

The cat which was found with injuries to various parts of its body in the faculty’s garden was taken care by Oya Levendoğlu, the head of the Music Department.

Regaining its health after treatment, the cat, named Tiggy, has not left the faculty.

“One morning, our department secretary, Mrs. Adile, came to my room with a wounded, devastated and dying cat. We always tried to feed injured and hungry animals; we are trying to treat them. I never forget, the cat grabbed my hand from inside the stroller,” Levendoğlu explained.

“It has regained its health, but currently has no teeth in its mouth. All but its front two teeth were pulled out. That is why we take great care to feed it.”

Tiggy, which has become the mascot of the faculty, walks around the classrooms where students study music.

The cat Tiggy knocks on the door of the classroom that it wanted to enter during the lesson, and the teachers open the door, Levendoğlu stated.

“There were some of my students who were afraid of it, but now they have overcome this fear and have chosen to love instead of fear it. They love Tiggy very much right now.”

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus

Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux hails Camus
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rabbit Blood, Rooster Tail

    Rabbit Blood, Rooster Tail

  2. Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

    Female employment rate in service sector reaches nearly 60 pct

  3. ‘Nearly zero-energy building’ project to start by new year

    ‘Nearly zero-energy building’ project to start by new year

  4. Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

    Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

  5. Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

    Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
Recommended
First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana

First unmanned surveillance system installed in Adana
Boy spends all summer break with his lamb

Boy spends all summer break with his lamb
‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum

‘Gastronomy Academy’ to be opened in Bodrum
Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor

Soğanlı Valley to be opened to tourism: Governor
Two people arrested for fatally hitting dog in Konya

Two people arrested for fatally hitting dog in Konya
Mayor orders not to sweep ‘enchanting’ autumn leaves

Mayor orders not to sweep ‘enchanting’ autumn leaves
WORLD Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

ECONOMY Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

Some 134,000 Ukrainians, who fled the war and took shelter in other countries, visited Antalya, Türkiye’s popular holiday destination, in the first 11 months of 2022.

SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.