Car ferry crashes into pier in Istanbul’s Sirkeci

ISTANBUL
A car ferry operating on the Harem–Sirkeci route collided with another moored ferry and the pier at Sirkeci in Istanbul on Oct. 6.

 

The incident occurred when the ferry, arriving from Harem in the city’s Asian side to Sirkeci in the European side, first struck a ferry anchored at Sirkeci Pier and then hit the pier itself before coming to a stop.

 

Emergency services, including police, fire and medical teams, were dispatched to the scene. Rescue operations were ongoing as of Oct. 6 to secure the ferry and prevent further damage.

 

The accident comes amid broader changes to Istanbul’s transport network in the historic peninsula as authorities plan to relocate the Sirkeci ferry terminal to Yenikapı, shifting the Harem–Sirkeci car ferry route.

 

The move is intended to reduce vehicle traffic in the Sirkeci area, create safer and more pedestrian-friendly streets and allow Sirkeci to serve primarily as a hub for tourism and shuttle services connecting visitors to key sites in Sultanahmet.

﻿