Camping trailer enthusiasts to meet in Istanbul on weekend

  • May 09 2022 07:00:00

Camping trailer enthusiasts to meet in Istanbul on weekend

ISTANBUL
Camping trailer enthusiasts to meet in Istanbul on weekend

Turkey’s largest festival for camping trailer enthusiasts will take place in Istanbul’s district of Kilyos on the Black Sea coast this weekend.

“İstanbul Karavan Festivali” will bring together hundreds of trail owners, outdoor sports experts and nature lovers on an area of 40 hectares between May 13 and 15.

Several workshops, trekking activities and contests are going to be organized during the three-day event.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a 30 percent jump in caravan sales in Turkey in a year and some 5,000 caravans are currently on the road across the country, according to a travel author.

“Like everything, the pandemic changed our travel and vacation mentality, too,” Melih Uslu, the writer of the book “Anatolia By Car,” told daily Milliyet recently.

Renting or buying a caravan may be in high demand nowadays, but Turkey is no stranger to the caravan life. The Turkish Camping and Caravan Society has been running since 1966. There is also a federation consisting of nine associations.

The travel author expressed that “white-collared workers between the ages of 25 and 40 are new caravan buyers.”

Turkey could become a caravan hub in Europe, he added.

The camping sites in Istanbul, which offer an alternative vacation in tents with “fair prices,” have become a new trend in the metropolis, with people flocking to the sites in the districts of Şile, Çatalca and Sarıyer.

The weekly rental price of a caravan is around 14,000 liras ($945).

ARTS & LIFE Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia

Two more statues of Iron Age boxers unearthed in Sardinia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

    Maximum highway speed limit to be revised

  2. Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

    Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  3. EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

    EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

  4. Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

    Turkey closes Istanbul for new asylum seekers, minister says

  5. Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market

    Turkey aims to up its share in luxury tourism market
Recommended
Armenian church in Diyarbakır reopens after 7 years

Armenian church in Diyarbakır reopens after 7 years
French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation
Turkey hosts total 4,082,693 asylum seekers: Deputy interior minister

Turkey hosts total 4,082,693 asylum seekers: Deputy interior minister
Turkey reports 1,480 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,480 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths
Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day

Nation rushes to florists to celebrate Mother’s Day
11 PKK terrorists neutralized

11 PKK terrorists neutralized
WORLD Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

Umm Khaled hardly leaves the tent where she lives in northwest Syria, and she says she doesn’t pay attention to the news. But she knows one reason why it is getting harder and harder to feed herself and her children: Ukraine.

ECONOMY Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

President Xi Jinping has offered state backing for tech, infrastructure and jobs to revive China’s economy, but analysts warn growth will continue to wilt until Beijing drops its rigid virus controls.

SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.