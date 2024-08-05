Cambodia PM launches controversial canal project

Cambodia PM launches controversial canal project

PHNOM PENH
Cambodia PM launches controversial canal project

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday launched a controversial $1.7 billion canal project that aims to provide a new link from the Mekong River to the sea.

At a launch event in Prek Takeo, southeast of the capital Phnom Penh, Manet called the 180-kilometer project "historic."

"We must build this canal at all costs," he said.

Once completed, the Funan Techo canal will run from a spot on the Mekong river to the sea in the Gulf of Thailand.

But the project comes shrouded in uncertainty, including its main purpose- whether for shipping or irrigation, who will fund it, and how it will affect the flow of the Mekong, one of the world's longest rivers.

Conservationists have long warned that the river, which supports up to a quarter of the world's freshwater fish catch and half of Vietnam's rice production, is at risk from infrastructure projects, pollution, sand mining, and climate change.

The government says the project will offer an alternative for container ships that currently cross into Vietnam before heading to the sea, allowing Cambodia to keep transport revenue in-country.

Last year, the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a Chinese construction giant that has financed other infrastructure in Cambodia, agreed to a feasibility study of the project.

Cambodian officials have suggested the Chinese state-owned company could finance part of the canal, but CRBC has not released its study or made any public commitment.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

    Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

  2. Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

    Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

  3. Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

    Türkiye, Instagram make progress in talks: Minister

  4. EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

    EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

  5. Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament

    Bangladesh’s president dissolves parliament
Recommended
Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked

Tax on goods ordered from abroad and sent by mail hiked
Inflation will be around 40 pct at the end of 2024: Şimşek

Inflation will be around 40 pct at the end of 2024: Şimşek
Aramco’s second quarter profit dips as output stays low

Aramco’s second quarter profit dips as output stays low
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its founders Altman, Brockman

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its founders Altman, Brockman

Stocks rebound from rout as Fed faces calls to cut rates early

Stocks rebound from rout as Fed faces calls to cut rates early
US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case

US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case
Turkish Cargo aims for $10 billion revenue in 2033

Turkish Cargo aims for $10 billion revenue in 2033
WORLD EU tells Venezuela to stop judicial intimidation of opposition

EU tells Venezuela to stop 'judicial intimidation' of opposition

The European Union on Tuesday told Venezuela's government to stop targeting opposition leaders after authorities opened a criminal probe against the main challengers disputing the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿