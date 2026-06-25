Caine-voiced ‘The Odyssey’ released

Caine-voiced ‘The Odyssey’ released

LONDON
Caine-voiced ‘The Odyssey’ released

A new audio book of Homer’s epic “The Odyssey” read by an AI-generated Michael Caine was released on June 23, just weeks ahead of the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s film adaptation.


The 13-hour recording features the voice of the 93-year-old British actor, star of “The Italian Job” and “Get Carter,” along with a cast of other voices from a library accumulated by ElevenLabs, who pay performers every time their voice is used.

“The Odyssey is one of the greatest stories ever told. For nearly three millennia, its themes of perseverance, loyalty, temptation, and the enduring call of home have resonated across cultures and generations,” Caine said in a statement.

“By bridging classical storytelling with digital innovation, this timeless epic is reimagined for modern audiences, brought vividly to life through ElevenReader’s cutting-edge technology,” he said, referring to the company’s audiobook app, which counts American actor Matthew McConaughey among its investors.

The use of AI is controversial in Hollywood, where actors and creators fear being replaced by technology.

In a statement, ElevenLabs said their offering was about enhancing audience experiences.
“The Odyssey was never meant to be read silently. For centuries it was performed aloud. This adaptation combines full-cast performances, original music, and cinematic sound design,” the company said.

The audiobook launch comes less than a month ahead of the release of “The Odyssey” by Nolan, who previously collaborated with Caine on “Inception” and “Interstellar,” among others.

The movie, starring Matt Damon as the hero Odysseus who must find his way back home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), is expected to be one of the cinematic events of the year.

An all-star cast includes newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy.

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