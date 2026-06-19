Business confidence improves, capacity usage rises

ANKARA

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index increased by 1 point from the previous month to 102.0 in June, the Central Bank said on June 19.

The sub-indices of the survey questions showed that assessments regarding production volume over the next three months, fixed capital investment expenditure, total orders received over the past three months, current total orders and the general business outlook contributed positively to the headline index.

Meanwhile, assessments related to current inventories of finished goods, total employment over the next three months and export orders over the next three months weighed on the index.

The unadjusted Real Sector Confidence Index rose by 0.2 month-on-month to 103.5 in June.

Separate data released by the Central Bank showed that the seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate in the manufacturing industry increased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent.

The unadjusted Capacity Utilization Rate also increased, rising by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 74.5 percent.