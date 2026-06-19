Business confidence improves, capacity usage rises

Business confidence improves, capacity usage rises

ANKARA
Business confidence improves, capacity usage rises

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index increased by 1 point from the previous month to 102.0 in June, the Central Bank said on June 19.

The sub-indices of the survey questions showed that assessments regarding production volume over the next three months, fixed capital investment expenditure, total orders received over the past three months, current total orders and the general business outlook contributed positively to the headline index.

Meanwhile, assessments related to current inventories of finished goods, total employment over the next three months and export orders over the next three months weighed on the index.

The unadjusted Real Sector Confidence Index rose by 0.2 month-on-month to 103.5 in June.

Separate data released by the Central Bank showed that the seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate in the manufacturing industry increased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent.

The unadjusted Capacity Utilization Rate also increased, rising by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 74.5 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

    Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

  2. Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

    Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

  3. Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

    Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

  4. 1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

    1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

  5. Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role

    Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role
Recommended
Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry
General Motors returns to local auto market

General Motors returns to local auto market
Japan inflation unchanged in May after BoJ rate hike

Japan inflation unchanged in May after BoJ rate hike
EU seeks to develop new tools to tackle China export flood

EU seeks to develop new tools to tackle China export flood
Türkiye showcases 26 startups at VivaTech 2026 in Paris

Türkiye showcases 26 startups at VivaTech 2026 in Paris
Some 94,000 homes sold in May, market contracts 31 percent

Some 94,000 homes sold in May, market contracts 31 percent
WORLD Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel and Hezbollah agreed a ceasefire on June 19, a U.S. official said, after deadly exchanges between the two sides in Lebanon once again put a deal to end the Middle East war under strain, less than two days after it was signed.

ECONOMY Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Turkish defense and aerospace companies increased their presence among the top-ranked firms in the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (ISO) 2025 list of Türkiye’s 500 Largest Industrial Enterprises, based on net sales from production.

SPORTS Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Lionel Messi opened his record-breaking sixth World Cup with a hat-trick to become the tournament's joint all-time top scorer on June 16 as holders Argentina launched their bid for back-to-back titles with a dazzling 3-0 rout of Algeria.
﻿