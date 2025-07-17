Bursa village emerges as ‘stork sanctuary’

BURSA

In the village of Karaoğlan, nestled on the shores of Lake Uluabat in the northwestern province of Bursa, storks are thriving in remarkable numbers, making it the most stork-populated settlement in the region.

Karaoğlan is traditionally known as the “water buffalo village” due to its large buffalo population.

However, it’s now drawing attention for another reason: Its soaring stork population.

This season, the village’s stork nests have surged to 32, eight times the number in Eskikaraağaç, Türkiye’s renowned “Stork Village” by Lake Uluabat, famed for its beloved stork, Yaren.

Yaren became famous for its unusual companionship with a local fisherman, a friendship that sparked documentaries and drew global interest.

Karaoğlan is home to roughly 400 households. With over 32 active nests and multiple chicks per nest, the village hosts an estimated 200 storks during the breeding season, equating to at least one stork per two homes.

According to village headman Ergün Kısa, Karaoğlan's storks are drawn to the proximity of Uluabat Lake and the Kirmasti Stream, where they can find abundant food.

Surrounding agricultural lands also provide access to small animals such as insects and rodents.

“We have the highest number of storks in the region. They love it here.”

Each year, as migration season begins, the storks are seen circling above the village in what locals call a farewell tour.

“They make several loops over the village before flying away,” Kısa said.