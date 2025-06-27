Bursa to host Cultural Route Festival

BURSA

Bursa is set to host a rich program of events from June 28 to July 6 as part of the Türkiye Culture Route Festivals, with nearly 600 activities scheduled across 71 venues over nine days.

A highlight of the festival will be the exhibition “Pablo Picasso: Creation is Everything,” to be held at the Textile Industry Museum Fairground within the Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center. The show will feature 50 original works, including engravings, drawings, posters, lithographs and photographs, all authenticated by Picasso’s heirs.

The same venue will also host several digital exhibitions. “Journey to the Roots,” curated with selections from the archives of the Ankara State Museum of Painting and Sculpture, will bring works by iconic Turkish artists such as Osman Hamdi Bey and Abidin Dino to life through digital reinterpretations by 10 contemporary artists. Another digital exhibition, “From Sketch to Pixel,” will present a diverse range of new media artworks, including kinetic art, bio-art, e-textiles and sound design by both national and international artists.

Other exhibitions on display at the venue include “Adil-i Mutlak,” “Quasimotho Painting Exhibition,” “Traces from Tradition to Future: Turkish Archery in Ottoman Bursa,” “Turkey from the Sky,” “Princes and Sultans,” “Ottoman Military Through Paintings” and “Heritage of Bursa.”

The State Fine Arts Gallery will present a special exhibition titled “Nuri Pakdil and Jerusalem,” while the Bursa City Museum will showcase the personal belongings and donated artworks of legendary Turkish singer Zeki Müren, provided by the Turkish Education Foundation and Mehmetçik Foundation, in line with his will.

Concerts, workshops and children's village to enrich festival experience

Workshops in various traditional art forms such as filigree, ceramics, woodwork, marbling, miniature painting, leatherwork and archery will be open to both adults and children.

A range of theater performances, panels and talks will take place throughout the festival. In Hüdavendigar Urban Park, a “Children’s Village” will feature stage shows with cartoon characters, themed play areas and carnival tents.

At the Archery Zone in the garden of the Merinos Atatürk Congress and Culture Center, visitors will have the chance to try traditional Turkish archery.

To celebrate Bursa’s unique culinary heritage, select local restaurants will be designated as “Taste Spots,” where celebrated chefs will demonstrate regional dishes across 11 venues.