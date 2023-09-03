Bull injured in wildfire under treatment in animal farm

BURSA

Amid ongoing efforts to rescue and treat animals injured in the recent wildfires in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, a severely hurt bull has been placed in a "retired animal farm" and receiving treatment by members of an animal group in Bursa.

During the Çanakkale wildfires, a bull tied in a barn was caught in the flames and suffered third-degree burns on various parts of its body and mouth.

Representatives from the Animal Rights Federation (HAYTAP) Bursa took the injured bull from its owner and brought it to HAYTAP Retired Animals Farm in Bursa.

“Due to being tied up at the time of the fire, there are severe burns on its body. Our veterinarians are providing the necessary treatments. The bull had an owner who handed it over to us, as many other animals died in that barn during the fire, including the father of this bull,” said HAYTAP Bursa representative Emre Demir, who played a big role in bringing the bull to the farm.

“We named him 'Serdar.' I hope Serdar will survive, make a recovery and soon play with his other friends here. We are doing our best for him to get better.”

Stressing that Serdar is on antibiotic medications and immune-booster treatments, Süleyman Saha, a veterinarian at the farm, stated that the bull is given approximately 4 to 5 liters of IV liquids daily.

“The bull has extensive, deep burns on its body. We prepared special ointments for its burns. We also use herbal oils to regenerate its skin,” said Saha, adding that HAYTAP is covering all of the treatment costs for the bull.

Saha noted that they expect the animal to recover in 30 days, but since the degree of burns on the bull's body is very severe, it might take about two months for its skin to regenerate itself.

In addition to destroying 4,080 hectares of land, the forest fire in Çanakkale, which broke out on Aug. 22 and was put out in around 48 hours, also caused severe injuries to many domestic and wild animals in the region.