Bulgarian parliament backs news coalition gov’t

Bulgarian parliament backs news coalition gov’t

SOFIA
Bulgarian parliament backs news coalition gov’t

Bulgaria's parliament on Thursday voted to approve a conservatives-led coalition government, formed in a bid to end the EU nation's prolonged political crisis.

In its worst political turmoil since the end of communism, the poor Balkan country has seen seven snap votes after massive anti-graft protests led three-time premier Boyko Borisov to resign in 2021.

Borisov's conservative GERB party topped the most recent election in October, and on Jan. 15 announced it had managed to agree with the Socialists and a populist party to form government, with the backing of a Turkish minority faction.

A total of 125 lawmakers voted in favor of the new government lineup, while 114 voted against it.

GERB secured the agreement after Borisov, 65, gave up his initial insistence to take up the premiership for a fourth time and instead designated former parliament speaker Rossen Jeliazkov as premier.

Introducing his cabinet, Jeliazkov told parliament that the different parties reached the coalition agreement "in a difficult, dynamic and tense period... putting aside our ideological and political differences."

"The country has been in a political crisis for some time, a crisis of confidence," the 56-year-old lawyer added, vowing to overcome it.

Analysts say they are doubtful whether the coalition can last.

"It will be a difficult government, in practice this is a four-party coalition, it can't be easy but it's better than going from one election to another," political analyst Daniel Smilov from the Centre for Liberal Strategies told AFP.

Bulgaria ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  2. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

  3. More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations

    More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations

  4. Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe

    Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe

  5. Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

    Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case
Recommended
Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce
‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations

More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations
Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe

Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe
Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case
Frances Macron in Lebanon to back new leadership

France's Macron in Lebanon to back new leadership
Qatar PM demands Israel immediately withdraw from Syria buffer zone

Qatar PM demands Israel 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone
WORLD Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

Israel has announced that the highly anticipated ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement in Gaza will proceed as scheduled on Jan.19 despite "bureaucratic delays," amid the cabinet’s talks for the approval.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿