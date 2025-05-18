Buldan visits Öcalan again after PKK's dissolution call

Buldan visits Öcalan again after PKK's dissolution call

ISTANBUL
Buldan visits Öcalan again after PKKs dissolution call

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmaker Pervin Buldan paid another visit to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan following the terror group’s declaration to dissolve itself.

Buldan was accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol in the meeting held on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul. The visit marks the fifth time a DEM Party delegation has met with Öcalan as part of a new peace initiative with PKK.

The first of the series of meetings took place on Dec. 28, 2024, with Buldan and fellow DEM Party MP Sırrı Süreyya Önder. The two visited Öcalan again on Jan. 22.

A third meeting on Feb. 27 included a broader delegation, with DEM Party co-chairs Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, lawmaker Cengiz Çiçek and former Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk joining Buldan, Önder and Erol.

During that visit, Öcalan urged PKK to lay down its arms and disband, a message that was shared publicly during a press conference by the delegation. In a statement on May 12, PKK said it has decided to dissolve itself.

Buldan and Erol were in attendance at the most recent visit on April 21 as Önder, regarded as a central figure in the renewed İmralı talks, died on May 3 after spending 18 days in intensive care due to cardiac arrest and subsequent multiple organ failure.

PKK is listed a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade

Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade

    Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade

  2. Türkiye condemns Greek statements on ‘Pontic’ claims

    Türkiye condemns Greek statements on ‘Pontic’ claims

  3. Putin says Russia ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine after Trump call

    Putin says Russia ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine after Trump call

  4. Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

    Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

  5. Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

    Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Greek statements on ‘Pontic’ claims

Türkiye condemns Greek statements on ‘Pontic’ claims
Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools

Ministry cancels over 400 student diplomas following audits on private schools
CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race
Turkish ambassador to Malta passes away at 50

Turkish ambassador to Malta passes away at 50
Bahçeli calls for cross-party commission amid PKK exit

Bahçeli calls for cross-party commission amid PKK exit
Ski season at risk in Uludağ as 16 hotels lose licenses

Ski season at risk in Uludağ as 16 hotels lose licenses
Türkiye, US set to hold Syria talks in Washington

Türkiye, US set to hold Syria talks in Washington
WORLD Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade

Aid trucks enter Gaza after 3 month blockade

The first aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade, according to Israel and the United Nations.
ECONOMY Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

Tourism industry becomes more resilient, says minister

The Turkish tourism industry has become more resilient to crises since the country changed its tourism strategy in 2018, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿