British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Iconic post-punk British singer-songwriter and alternative rock pioneer Morrissey is set to take the stage in Istanbul and Ankara this December.

 

Morrissey will perform at Istanbul's Volkswagen Arena on Dec. 16 and at the ATO Congressium in the capital Ankara on Dec. 18, organized by Piu Entertainment. The dates were rescheduled from earlier due to health reasons.

 

The unforgettable voice of The Smiths, an indie band and a defining figure in British music, Morrissey has carved out an extraordinary solo career marked by poetic lyricism, emotional intensity and a fiercely loyal global fanbase.

 

His influence on modern music is undeniable, and he continues to be celebrated as one of the most compelling voices in British pop and rock history.

 

With four studio albums with the Smiths and 13 solo albums under his belt, Morrissey’s prolific career has left a lasting mark on the music world.

The singer, well known for his solo and Smiths songs such as "How Soon Is Now," "Bigmouth Strikes Again" and "Every Day Is Like Sunday," in 1998 was honored with the prestigious Ivor Novello Award, recognizing his profound impact as a songwriter and performer.

 

For fans old and new, this is a rare opportunity to experience one of alternative music’s true legends live in concert.

