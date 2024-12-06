British Museum says Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' away

ATHENS
The head of the British Museum said on Dec. 4 any deal with Greece to loan the prized Parthenon Marbles to Athens was "still some distance" away, as Greek authorities insist on their permanent return.

Expectations have grown this week that a deal is imminent to send the ancient friezes back to Greece, easing a decades-long dispute over them which has soured U.K.-Greek ties.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Downing Street on Dec. 3, just as the British Museum confirmed it has been holding "constructive" talks with Athens.

A day later, museum chairman George Osborne reiterated the London institution was exploring an "arrangement where at some point some of the sculptures are in Athens," in return for Greece lending "some of its treasures."

"We made a lot of progress on that, but we're still some distance from any kind of agreement," he said on a political podcast he co-hosts.

But Osborne, a former U.K. finance minister, appeared eager to dampen expectations that any loan deal was imminent, noting he was speaking from New York and not the British capital.

"I would be in London if we were on the verge of reaching an agreement with Greece around the Parthenon sculptures," he added.

Meanwhile comments from Athens suggest the two sides are still far apart.

On Dec. 2, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis insisted the country will not "back down" on its "ownership" claims.

It echoes the stance of Greece's culture minister Lina Mendoni, who said a year ago that "we are in no way talking about a loan".

The Parthenon Marbles, also called the Elgin Marbles, have been a source of contention between Britain and Greece for over two centuries.

Greek authorities maintain that the sculptures were looted in 1802 by Lord Elgin, British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

London claims that the sculptures were "legally acquired" by Elgin and then sold to the British Museum.

A 1963 U.K. law prevents the British museum from giving away treasures, but it has about 1,400 objects on long-term loan at other museums every year.

Critics have warned that moving the Marbles could set a precedent for other UK museums holding contentious items from around the world.

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
