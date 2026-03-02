Greece sending two frigates, two F-16 jets to Cyprus

Greece sending two frigates, two F-16 jets to Cyprus

ATHENS
Greece sending two frigates, two F-16 jets to Cyprus

Greece is sending two frigates and two F-16 fighter jets to Greek Cyprus, where an Iranian drone hit the runway of a UK air force base earlier Monday, the Greek defense ministry announced.

"The frigate Kimon is being immediately dispatched to the Republic of Cyprus, accompanied by a second frigate ... and a pair of F-16 fighter jets," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Greece would assist Cyprus in "countering threats and illegal actions on its territory".

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias also indicated that he will travel to Greek Cyprus on Tuesday.

help,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast
Rubio says Israels strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran
Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon
Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’

Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’
China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body

China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿