Greece sending two frigates, two F-16 jets to Cyprus

Greece is sending two frigates and two F-16 fighter jets to Greek Cyprus, where an Iranian drone hit the runway of a UK air force base earlier Monday, the Greek defense ministry announced.
"The frigate Kimon is being immediately dispatched to the Republic of Cyprus, accompanied by a second frigate ... and a pair of F-16 fighter jets," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Greece would assist Cyprus in "countering threats and illegal actions on its territory".
Defense Minister Nikos Dendias also indicated that he will travel to Greek Cyprus on Tuesday.
Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.