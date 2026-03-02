Greece sending two frigates, two F-16 jets to Cyprus

ATHENS

Greece is sending two frigates and two F-16 fighter jets to Greek Cyprus, where an Iranian drone hit the runway of a UK air force base earlier Monday, the Greek defense ministry announced.

"The frigate Kimon is being immediately dispatched to the Republic of Cyprus, accompanied by a second frigate ... and a pair of F-16 fighter jets," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Greece would assist Cyprus in "countering threats and illegal actions on its territory".

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias also indicated that he will travel to Greek Cyprus on Tuesday.