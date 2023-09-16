British Council’s alumni event hosts UK FM in Ankara

ANKARA
The British Council’s "Alumni U.K." event, which brings together students and graduates studying in the U.K., has hosted 100 guests at the Residence of the British Ambassador in the capital Ankara, welcoming the U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the U.K. Ambassador to Türkiye Jill Morris, as well.

The prestigious Study U.K. Graduate Awards, which celebrate the worldwide accomplishments of graduates, were introduced during the event. It also served as a gathering for previous winners of the Study UK Graduate Awards from past years and hosted recipients of the GREAT and Women in Science scholarships.

"We continuously witness how the education received by students in the United Kingdom, which is of world-class standards, provides them with numerous advantages throughout their lives. As the British Council, we have been committed to supporting individuals who have pursued education in the U.K. through our long-standing education, scholarship, and grant programs," Gill Caldicott, the head of the British Council Türkiye, stated during her speech in the ceremony on Sept. 14.

“We take pride in sharing in the global success of these individuals and seeing them open up to global platforms. We are delighted to be able to contribute to these achievements."

"The British Council is honored to welcome U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the opening of the Graduate Awards today, and we are thrilled to bring our graduates, award winners, and scholarship recipients together,” she added.

Caldicott emphasized that the British Council will continue its work in its field.

The British Council is the U.K.’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It uniquely combines the U.K.’s deep expertise in arts and culture, education and the English language, its global presence and relationships in over 100 countries, its unparalleled access to young people and influencers and its creative sparkle.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan

Türkiye could part ways with EU if necessary: Erdoğan
