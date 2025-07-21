British band unveils alliance of musicians denouncing genocide in Gaza

LONDON
British music band Massive Attack announced an alliance of musicians who speak out against the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

"The scenes in Gaza have moved beyond description. We write as artists who've chosen to use our public platforms to speak out against the genocide occurring there and the role of the U.K. government in facilitating it," Massive Attack wrote on social media.

The group noted that it had been subject to various intimidations from the industry and through legal methods via organized bodies such as U.K. Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) due to their "expressions of conscience."

"We're aware of the scale of aggressive, vexatious campaigns operated by UKLFI and of multiple individual incidences of intimidation within the music industry itself; designed solely to censor and silence artists from speaking their hearts and minds," said the band.

It reassured that it will not stand by and allow other artists to be threatened into silence or career cancellation.

The group demanded immediate humanitarian aid access to Gaza, an end to the "atrocious" targeting of medical and aid workers, an end to U.K. arms sales to Israel, along with an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire.

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
