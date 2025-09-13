British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

ŞANLIURFA

For three decades, Douglas Baird, a distinguished professor at the University of Liverpool's Archaeology Department, has been meticulously uncovering Türkiye's rich historical tapestry through extensive excavations across its diverse regions.

After conducting excavations in various parts of the Middle East, particularly in Jordan and Iraq, Baird came to Türkiye in 1995. Since then, the British archaeologist has carried out significant research at Çatalhöyük and Boncuklu Höyük in Konya and Pınarbaşı in Karaman.

Most recently, Baird has been leading the excavations at Mendik Tepe in the Eyyübiye district of Şanlıurfa. Believed to have been built before Göbeklitepe, Mendik Tepe is considered a key site in illuminating the earliest periods of human history. The 65-year-old archaeologist continues his work with the same enthusiasm he felt on his first day.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Baird noted that Mendik Tepe holds a special place in revealing the origins of human civilization.

“The Middle East is the cradle of humanity,” he said. “With my doctoral supervisor, I carried out excavations in Iraq at Neolithic settlements dating to similar periods as Mendik Tepe. At the time, we wanted to understand how these settlements spread toward Türkiye. Meanwhile, excavations were also underway at Çatalhöyük. That was why we began working in Central Anatolia.”

Baird noted that being part of the Taş Tepeler Project was a major source of excitement for the team. “This will give us the opportunity to conduct a broad-scale regional study, similar to the one we did in Central Anatolia, but on a wider level,” he said.

“We will be able to evaluate the findings from different excavations within the project collectively and establish the connections between them. This is extremely exciting for all of us involved. With Mendik Tepe, we are glad to contribute to this project. Taş Tepeler, with its large standing stones and monumental structures, is an exciting field not only for academics but also for society as a whole. The documentaries and the growing interest from visitors clearly demonstrate this,” he stated.

Baird added that he plans to remain in Türkiye for about five more years to continue the excavations at Mendik Tepe.